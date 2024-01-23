STVN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stevanato Group SpA (Symbol: STVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.30, changing hands as high as $29.33 per share. Stevanato Group SpA shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STVN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.20 per share, with $36.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.