Student Loan Forgiveness for Social Workers

Social work can be a fulfilling career path for those seeking to make an impact on the lives of others. The field is expected to grow 7% every year until 2032, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average salary for a social worker is $64,408, according to Salary.com.

Most social workers are also required to have a master’s degree, which can aggressively ramp up student loan debt. Fortunately, there are multiple ways for social workers to have some of their loan balances forgiven.

5 Loan Forgiveness and Repayment Programs for Social Workers

1. Public Service Loan Forgiveness

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program may be the easiest route for social workers looking for federal student loan forgiveness.

Once you make 120 monthly payments on any accepted repayment program, the remaining loan balance will be forgiven. While on the repayment program, you must work for a qualifying employer, such as a government organization or an eligible nonprofit. Use the employer search tool on the student aid website to determine your employer’s eligibility.

Only federal direct loans are eligible for PSLF. If you have an FFEL loan, you will have to consolidate it into a direct consolidation loan for payments to count toward PSLF.

To ensure that payments are going toward PSLF, complete an annual employer certification form to confirm that your employer, repayment plan and loan type qualify for PSLF. After submitting the form, the government will confirm how many payments you’ve made toward PSLF.

2. National Health Services Corp Loan Repayment Program

Licensed clinical social workers (LCSWs) are eligible for the National Health Services (NHSC) Corp Loan Repayment Program. This program places social workers with an NHSC-approved employer and they will receive loan forgiveness in exchange for a two-year employment commitment. Borrowers with both federal and private student loans are eligible.

You can choose to work full-time for two years and have up to $50,000 in loans forgiven or work part-time and have up to $25,000 in loans forgiven. However, if you work in private practice, you’re not eligible to practice half-time. Once the initial term is over, you may be able to request a one-year continuation contract to have more of your loan balance forgiven.

To qualify for the NHSC LRP, you must be a U.S. citizen and a licensed clinical social worker. Funding for the program may vary from year to year, and less funding could mean fewer spots for social workers.

If you are placed in a clinic and don’t enjoy working there, your only other option is to switch to another HSPC-approved employer. If you drop out of the program before completing the two-year commitment, you may have to repay part of the forgiven amount.

3. Indian Health Service Loan Repayment Program

The Indian Health Service Loan Repayment Program (IHS LRP) is similar to the NHSC LRP, except borrowers must work with Native American and Alaska Native communities. Social workers who work at an IHS site can have up to $50,000 in loans forgiven after a two-year commitment. Social workers must be licensed and have an independent licensed master’s degree to qualify.

You can find a current list of IHS sites here. Some states, like Indiana and Tennessee, don’t currently have any IHS sites. The IHS program may require you to move to a state that has an IHS site.

4. State-Based Forgiveness Programs

Many states offer their own student loan forgiveness programs to encourage borrowers to stay local and serve in underreported communities. Unfortunately, some states don’t have programs geared toward social workers.

Requirements and amounts forgiven vary from state to state. For example, Minnesota’s loan repayment program supports eligible, licensed social workers who have master’s or doctoral degrees in social work. You’re required to work for two years at a program-approved site within a health professions shortage area. Borrowers with both federal and private student loans are eligible.

5. Income-Driven Repayment Programs

If you have federal student loans and don’t qualify for PSLF, you can apply for an income-driven repayment plan (IDR) that offers loan forgiveness. IDR plans offer loan forgiveness after 120 to 300 monthly payments, depending on the specific IDR plan and your loan type.

There are four IDR plans and each calculate your monthly payment as a percentage of your income, taking family size into account:

Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE). This program calculates your monthly payments based on your income and family size. Payments are only based on 10% of your discretionary income, which makes the plan more affordable than other repayment programs. SAVE requires at least 120 full payments, or the equivalent of 10 years in repayment.

This program calculates your monthly payments based on your income and family size. Payments are only based on 10% of your discretionary income, which makes the plan more affordable than other repayment programs. SAVE requires at least 120 full payments, or the equivalent of 10 years in repayment. Pay As You Earn (PAYE). The PAYE plan is available to borrowers with new student loans. Like the SAVE plan, PAYE plan payments are calculated using 10% of your discretionary income. Borrowers receive loan forgiveness after 240 monthly payments over 20 years.

The PAYE plan is available to borrowers with new student loans. Like the SAVE plan, PAYE plan payments are calculated using 10% of your discretionary income. Borrowers receive loan forgiveness after 240 monthly payments over 20 years. Income-Based Repayment (IBR). With this plan, monthly payments are based on 15% of your discretionary income over 300 monthly payments, which requires you to spend more while allowing you to eliminate your debt faster.

With this plan, monthly payments are based on 15% of your discretionary income over 300 monthly payments, which requires you to spend more while allowing you to eliminate your debt faster. Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR). ICR payments are typically less than a fixed, 12-year monthly payment plan and 20% of your discretionary income. Loan forgiveness is granted after 300 monthly payments.

Loan balances forgiven between 2022 and 2025 won’t be taxed. While it’s not yet determined whether this will become a mainstay of the program, the tax break could allow you to stay ahead and save more money long term.

