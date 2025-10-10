STRW or OHI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks have likely encountered both Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Omega Healthcare Investors has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that STRW is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

STRW currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.87, while OHI has a forward P/E of 13.12. We also note that STRW has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. OHI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.80.

Another notable valuation metric for STRW is its P/B ratio of 2.22. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, OHI has a P/B of 2.29.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to STRW's Value grade of A and OHI's Value grade of C.

STRW stands above OHI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that STRW is the superior value option right now.

