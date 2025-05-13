Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of OILT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (OILT) shows an impressive 28.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI), which makes up 4.23% of the Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (OILT), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $465,231 worth of CIVI, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CIVI:
CIVI — last trade: $29.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2025
|Travis L. Counts
|Chief Admn Officer & Secretary
|3,500
|$27.89
|$97,626
|05/09/2025
|Marianella Foschi
|CFO & Treasurer
|3,500
|$27.65
|$96,780
|05/09/2025
|M. Christopher Doyle
|CEO & President
|9,019
|$27.72
|$250,002
|05/09/2025
|Howard A. Willard
|Director
|7,000
|$27.67
|$193,690
|05/09/2025
|Carrie M. Fox
|Director
|18,076
|$27.72
|$501,056
|05/09/2025
|Wouter T. Van Kempen
|Director
|7,150
|$27.99
|$200,128
|05/09/2025
|Clayton A. Carrell
|President & COO
|31,010
|$28.22
|$875,074
