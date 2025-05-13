Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of OILT

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (OILT) shows an impressive 28.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI), which makes up 4.23% of the Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (OILT), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $465,231 worth of CIVI, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CIVI:

CIVI — last trade: $29.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/09/2025 Travis L. Counts Chief Admn Officer & Secretary 3,500 $27.89 $97,626
05/09/2025 Marianella Foschi CFO & Treasurer 3,500 $27.65 $96,780
05/09/2025 M. Christopher Doyle CEO & President 9,019 $27.72 $250,002
05/09/2025 Howard A. Willard Director 7,000 $27.67 $193,690
05/09/2025 Carrie M. Fox Director 18,076 $27.72 $501,056
05/09/2025 Wouter T. Van Kempen Director 7,150 $27.99 $200,128
05/09/2025 Clayton A. Carrell President & COO 31,010 $28.22 $875,074

