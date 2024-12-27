Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 54.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), which makes up 32.37% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,336,893 worth of XRAY, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY:
XRAY — last trade: $19.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2024
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|8,212
|$24.35
|$199,983
|11/12/2024
|Simon D. Campion
|President, CEO & Member of BOD
|11,306
|$17.72
|$200,341
|11/18/2024
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|6,000
|$18.35
|$110,129
And AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO), the #147 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,260,962 worth of AGCO, which represents approximately 30.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGCO is detailed in the table below:
AGCO — last trade: $93.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2024
|Michael c. Arnold
|Director
|1,800
|$87.69
|$157,842
|08/08/2024
|Bob De Lange
|Director
|1,415
|$88.28
|$124,916
|08/05/2024
|Bob De Lange
|Director
|1,420
|$87.91
|$124,832
|11/14/2024
|Bob De Lange
|Director
|2,740
|$91.80
|$251,532
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
CNC Options Chain
REXR Stock Predictions
KMI Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.