Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

December 27, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 54.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), which makes up 32.37% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,336,893 worth of XRAY, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY:

XRAY — last trade: $19.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2024 Gregory T. Lucier Director 8,212 $24.35 $199,983
11/12/2024 Simon D. Campion President, CEO & Member of BOD 11,306 $17.72 $200,341
11/18/2024 Gregory T. Lucier Director 6,000 $18.35 $110,129

And AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO), the #147 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,260,962 worth of AGCO, which represents approximately 30.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGCO is detailed in the table below:

AGCO — last trade: $93.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/07/2024 Michael c. Arnold Director 1,800 $87.69 $157,842
08/08/2024 Bob De Lange Director 1,415 $88.28 $124,916
08/05/2024 Bob De Lange Director 1,420 $87.91 $124,832
11/14/2024 Bob De Lange Director 2,740 $91.80 $251,532

