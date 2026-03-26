Strength Seen in Spire (SPIR): Can Its 7.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) shares rallied 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $13.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 44.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Spire Global stands to benefit significantly from its single-satellite RF geolocation capability by lowering costs and improving scalability, as it no longer relies on multiple satellites to accurately locate signals. This enhances its competitiveness and allows faster deployment of services across defense, intelligence and commercial markets.



The innovation strengthens Spire’s value proposition in high-demand areas like surveillance, GPS interference detection and maritime tracking, while enabling quicker, near real-time data delivery for mission-critical operations.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +39.7%. Revenues are expected to be $15.07 million, down 36.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Spire, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 53.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SPIR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Spire is a member of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. One other stock in the same industry, GE Aerospace (GE), finished the last trading session 2% higher at $296.56. GE has returned -15.9% over the past month.

GE's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.63. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +9.4%. GE currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.