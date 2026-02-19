Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Full Year Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $7.58 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $4.09 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.4% to $154.99 million from $117.06 million last year.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.58 Mln. vs. $4.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $154.99 Mln vs. $117.06 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.