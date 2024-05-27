Strauss Group Q1 Income Drops - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Strauss Group Ltd. (SGLJF.PK), an Israeli food and beverage company, reported that its income attributable to the company's shareholders for the first quarter dropped to 51 million New Israeli Shekel from 231 million Shekel in the previous year.

On a non-GAAP basis, net profit for the quarter was approximately 159 million shekel, compared to approximately 134 million shekel in the same quarter last year.

Sales for the first quarter were 1.73 billion shekel compared to 1.71 billion shekel in the prior year.

Quarterly non-GAAP revenue was 2.6 billion shekel, an increase of about 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

