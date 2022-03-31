Stratasys (SSYS), Lockheed Martin Tie Up for Qualification Data

Stratasys SSYS recently announced that it is collaborating with Lockheed Martin LMT and Metropolitan State University of Denver to offer baseline material qualification data to the public for Antero 840CN03 filament material.

Stratasys' Antero 840CN03 is a high-performance PEKK-based FDM thermoplastic with strong mechanical and material properties, like electro-static dissipation (“ESD”), temperature resistance, chemical resistance, exceptional wear properties, and ultra-low outgassing. It is ideal for low-volume, highly-customized production parts and functional prototypes that need to withstand more intemperate conditions. The thermoplastic’s main advantage over the company’s other high-performance materials is its ESD, high chemical resistance, and low outgassing properties.

Antero 840CN03 is currently available on the Stratasys F900 and Fortus 450mc with a 0.010 inch slice height. The F900 utilizes a T20D tip, while the Fortus 450mc uses a T20F tip for the model material.

Stratasys, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Stratasys, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Stratasys, Ltd. Quote

Lockheed Martin collected the necessary data at Littleton, CO facility to qualify Antero 840CN03 for flight parts and expand its use beyond applying it on the Orion vehicle. Further testing will expand additional relevant properties, revealing data to the design engineers for applying Antero to other environments.

The latest collaboration will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing across the aerospace industry. This is because Metropolitan State University of Denver will publish the qualification data report online and offer full access to the public. This will enable university students to prepare well for their future in the aerospace industry. The university is also training them using additive and subtractive manufacturing that reduces costs.

Minnesota-based Stratasys has been gaining from growing demand for 3D printed materials. The launch of several innovative products positions it well in the long haul. In December 2021, it enhanced its dental solution portfolio with the launch of Origin One Dental 3D printer, providing comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions to the dental industry.

Prior to that, it launched Digital Anatomy Creator, which is a new software module designed for Digital Anatomy 3D Printers to enhance personalized healthcare through anatomic modeling solutions.

In September, it launched a new cybersecurity solution for additive manufacturing named ProtectAM. In June, it unveiled J5 MediJet, a compact medical 3D printer that integrates multiple applications into one system and thus enables the creation of intricate 3D anatomical models. The new printer runs 30% faster than other 3D printers.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Stratasys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Lockheed Martin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SSYS and LMT have climbed 1.3% and 20.7%, respectively, in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector are Advanced Micro Devices AMD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Axcelis Technologies ACLS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 23 cents to 91 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings estimates have moved north by 70 cents to $3.99 per share in the past 60 days.

AMD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 17%. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices have surged 51.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 5 cents to 92 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, Axcelis’ earnings estimates have moved north by 12.4% to $3.99 per share in the past 60 days.

Axcelis’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 30.3%. Shares of ACLS have soared 88.5% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.