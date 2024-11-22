News & Insights

Storebrand Completes Share Buyback Program Successfully

November 22, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Storebrand ASA (GB:0NO0) has released an update.

Storebrand ASA has completed its share buyback program, purchasing a total of 9,785,494 shares at an average price of NOK 112.41, amounting to NOK 1.1 billion. The company now holds 3.12% of its own share capital, with plans to cancel the repurchased shares upon approval by the AGM in 2025. This move underscores Storebrand’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

