Storebrand Completes Share Buyback Program Successfully

Storebrand ASA has completed its share buyback program, purchasing a total of 9,785,494 shares at an average price of NOK 112.41, amounting to NOK 1.1 billion. The company now holds 3.12% of its own share capital, with plans to cancel the repurchased shares upon approval by the AGM in 2025. This move underscores Storebrand’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

