Stocks Settle Lower Amid Mixed Economic Data

The Dow settled lower on Tuesday on the heels of declining consumer confidence data, though durable goods orders surpassed expectations. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged losses of their own, with the former seeing a third-straight daily drop. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- also known as Wall Street's "fear gauge" -- saw a third consecutive win.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Records may be in store for ConocoPhillips stock .

. 2 cannabis stocks surging amid Germany legalization.

surging amid Germany legalization. Plus, STX upgraded; Viking Therapeutics' exciting trial; and a new Krispy Kreme partnership.

5 Things to Know Today

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) surged as much as 50% after its Nasdaq debut, temporarily spurring a trading halt on volatility. (CNBC) Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) agreed to lower and cap credit-card interchange in a landmark merchant settlement. (MarketWatch) Morgan Stanley praised Seagate Technology's AI potential. Successful trial data boosted Viking Therapeutics stock. Krispy Kreme Stock surged on McDonald's partnership.

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Oil, Gold Settle on Opposite Sides of Breakeven

Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday, amid Ukraine's continued attacks on Russian refineries and the Red Sea crisis, which has led to 100 million oil barrels remaining on international waters. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) shed 33 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $81.62 per barrel on the day.

Meanwhile, gold prices edged higher as the U.S. dollar weakened ahead of this week's inflation data. April-dated gold added 8 cents, or 0.03%, to settle at $,2176.40 per ounce on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.