Stocks Led Higher by Chip Stocks

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.30%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.21%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.66%.

Stocks this morning are moderately higher, with the Nasdaq 100 posting a new record high. A rally in chip stocks for a second day is boosting technology stocks and the overall market after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co gave an upbeat outlook for this year, bolstering hopes for a recovery in chip sales.

Today’s U.S. economic news was mixed after existing home sales fell to a 13-year low and Jan consumer sentiment climbed to a 2-1/2 year high. However, U.S. inflation expectations, as measured by the University of Michigan, retreated this month, bolstering hopes for the Fed to engineer a soft landing of the economy.

An easing of political risks is supporting stocks after Congress passed a continuing resolution late Thursday night to fund the government into March and avoid a shutdown on Saturday. The interim measure would fund some U.S. agencies through March 1 and others through March 8.

On the negative side for stocks is higher bond yields as the 10-year T-note yield climbed to a 5-week high today of 4.171%. Also, iRobot plunged more than -30% after Bloomberg reported the European Union’s antitrust watchdog is planning to block Amazon.com’s planned acquisition of the company.

The University of Michigan U.S. Jan consumer sentiment index rose +9.1 to a 2-1/2 year high of 78.8, stronger than expectations of 70.1.

The University of Michigan U.S. Jan 1-year inflation expectations unexpectedly fell -0.2 points to a 3-year low of 2.9% versus expectations of no change at 3.1%. Also, the Jan 5-10-year inflation expectations unexpectedly fell -0.1 to 2.8%, better than expectations of an increase to 3.0%.

U.S. Dec existing home sales unexpectedly fell -1.0% m/m to a 13-year low of 3.78 million versus expectations of a +0.3% m/m increase to 3.83 million.

The markets are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 3% at the next FOMC meeting on Jan 30-31 and 54% for that same -25 bp rate cut for the following meeting on March 19-20.

U.S. and European government bond yields today are mixed. The 10-year T-note yield rose to a 5-week high of 4.196% and is up +1.7 bp at 4.159%. The 10-year German bund yield is down -1.1 bp at 2.339%. The 10-year UK gilt yield is down -0.1 bp at 3.929%.

Overseas stock markets are mixed. The Euro Stoxx 50 is down -0.17%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index closed down -0.47%. Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index closed up +1.40%.

Travelers (TRV) is up more than +5% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials after reporting Q4 net premiums written of $9.99 billion, above the consensus of $9.93 billion.

State Street (STT) is up more than +3% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.04, above the consensus of $1.84.

Texas Instruments (TXN) is up more than +3% to lead gainers after UBS upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $195.

Schlumberger (SLB) is up more than +2% after reporting Q4 revenue of $8.99 billion, stronger than the consensus of $8.94 billion.

Chip stocks are climbing for a second day after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said it expects a return to solid growth this quarter. As a result, Applied Materials (AMAT), Broadcom (AVGO), Micron Technology (MU), and Qualcomm (QCOM) are up more than +2%. Also, Nvidia (NVDA), KLA Corp (KLAC), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Analog Devices (ADI), and Lam Research (LRCX) are up more than +1%.

Wayfair (W) is up more than +8% after cutting 1,650 employees, or about 13% of its global workforce.

International Business Machines (IBM) is up more than +1% after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to outperform from in line with a price target of $200.

iRobot (IRBT) is down more than -28% after Bloomberg reported that the European Union’s antitrust watchdog plans to block Amazon.com’s planned acquisition of the company.

Duolingo (DUOL) is down more than -6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral with a price target of $160.

Airline stocks are under pressure today after Delta Air Lines said it would cancel all flights to Tel Aviv through April 30. As a result, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is down more than -3%. Also, American Airlines Group (AAL and United Airlines Holdings (UAL) are down more than -2%, and Southwest Airlines (LUV) is down more than -1%.

PPG Industries (PPG) is down more than -1% after forecasting Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.80-$1.87, weaker than the consensus of $1.97.

Cummins (CMI) is down more than -1% after Bank of America Global Research downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral.

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH24) this morning are down -5 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield is up +1.7 bp at 4.159%. Mar T-note prices today fell to a 5-week low, and the 10-year T-note yield climbed to a 5-week high of 4.196%. Strength in stocks today has reduced the safe-haven demand for T-notes. Also, rising inflation expectations are bearish for T-notes as today's 10-year breakeven inflation rate rose to a 2-month high of 2.355%. T-notes fell to their lows after this morning’s report on the University of Michigan’s U.S. Jan consumer sentiment index rose more than expected to a 2-1/2 year high.

The dollar index (DXY00) today is down -0.16%. The dollar today is moderately lower as strength in stocks has curbed liquidity demand for the dollar. Also, today’s report that showed U.S. Dec existing home sales unexpectedly fell to a 13-year low was bearish for the dollar. However, the dollar recouped most of its losses as bond yields rose after U.S. Jan consumer sentiment climbed to a 2-/12-year high.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is up slightly by +0.10%. Dollar weakness today is helping the euro to post modest gains. Also, expectations for the ECB to cut interest rates have faded and are supporting EUR/USD as swaps markets now show the chance of an ECB rate cut at the March meeting falling to 16% from more than 50% at the beginning of the month. However, the upside in the euro is limited after the German Dec PPI fell more than expected, a dovish factor for ECB policy.

German Dec PPI fell -1.2% m/m and -8.6% y/y, weaker than expectations of -0.4% m/m and -8.0% y/y.

Swaps are pricing in the chances for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at 3% for its next meeting on January 25 and 16% for the following meeting on March 7.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is up by +0.16%. The yen erased overnight gains and fell to a fresh 1-1/2 month low against the dollar. Strength in U.S. bond yields is weighing on the yen after the 10-year T-note yield rose to a 5-week high. Another bearish factor for the yen was today’s Japan Dec CPI report that showed consumer prices rising at the slowest pace in 1-1/2 years, which was dovish for BOJ policy. The yen today initially moved higher on strength in Japanese government bond yields after the 10-year JGB bond yield rose to a 1-month high of 0.673%.

Japan’s Dec national CPI eased to +2.6% y/y from +2.8% y/y in Nov, the slowest pace of increase in 1-1/2 years. Dec national CPI ex-fresh food and energy eased to +3.7% y/y from +3.8% y/y in Nov, the slowest pace of increase in 10 months.

The Japan Nov tertiary index unexpectedly fell -0.7% m/m, weaker than expectations of +0.2% m/m.

February gold (GCG24) today is up +5.7 (+0.28%), and Mar silver (SIH24) is down -0.142 (-0.624%). Gold and silver prices this morning are mixed. A weaker dollar today is supportive of metals. Gold also has support as an inflation hedge after the 10-year breakeven inflation rate rose to a 2-month high today. In addition, gold has safe-haven support from geopolitical risks in the Middle East as Houthi rebels continue to attack ships in the Red Sea off the Yemen coast. Higher T-note yields today and strength in stocks are limiting gains in precious metals. Silver is also under pressure after today’s report showed U.S. Dec existing home sales unexpectedly fell to a 13-year low, indicating weakened demand for industrial metals.

