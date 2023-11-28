Stocks Correct Course With Solid Wins

The Dow righted the ship today with a solid win, finishing in the black for the third time in the last four sessions. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq joined the blue-chip index in the win column, despite trading flat for most of the day. As Wall Street unpacked encouraging consumer confidence data, all eyes now turn to the revised third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading due out tomorrow.

Why these cybersecurity stocks are in focus.

are in focus. Chip stock stumbles from all-time highs.

stumbles from all-time highs. Plus, a Dow stock upgraded; GameStop's options frenzy; and the options edge.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Stays Hot, Oil Snaps Skid

Oil prices rose slightly today to snap a four-day skid. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added 51 cents, or 0.7%, at $75.37 a barrel.

Meanwhile, gold prices strung together a fourth-straight win, buoyed by a falling dollar and optimism over an ending rate hike cycle from the Fed. As of this writing, gold was up $1.47 to settle at $2,042.00 an ounce.

