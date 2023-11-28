News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Stocks Correct Course With Solid Wins

November 28, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow righted the ship today with a solid win, finishing in the black for the third time in the last four sessions. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq joined the blue-chip index in the win column, despite trading flat for most of the day. As Wall Street unpacked encouraging consumer confidence data, all eyes now turn to the revised third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading due out tomorrow.

  • Why these cybersecurity stocks are in focus.
  • Chip stock stumbles from all-time highs.
  • Plus, a Dow stock upgraded; GameStop's options frenzy; and the options edge.
 

Closing Index Summary November 282023

NYSE and Nasdaq Stat November 282023

5 Things to Know Today

    1. U.S. home prices are up for the seventh month in a row. (MarketWatch)
    2. 2024 Republican nominee Nikki Haley has a new benefactor. (Reuters)
    3. Boeing stock stays hot after upgrade.
    4. Meme stock a call trader target today.
    5. Stock trading vs. options trading: the differences.

    Earnings November 282023

    Unusual Options Activity November 282023

    Gold Stays Hot, Oil Snaps Skid

    Oil prices rose slightly today to snap a four-day skid. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added 51 cents, or 0.7%, at $75.37 a barrel.

    Meanwhile, gold prices strung together a fourth-straight win, buoyed by a falling dollar and optimism over an ending rate hike cycle from the Fed. As of this writing, gold was up $1.47 to settle at $2,042.00 an ounce.

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    Schaeffer
    Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
    More articles by this source ->

    Stocks mentioned

    SPX
    DJIA

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.