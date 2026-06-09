Stock Market News for Jun 9, 2026

Wall Street closed mixed on Monday following a rebound in AI trade. However, geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East continued to shake market participants’ confidence. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended in positive territory while the Dow finished in negative territory.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.2% points to close at 50,786.01 after a choppy session. Notably, 13 components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory while 17 ended in negative territory. At intraday high, the blue-chip index was up more than 410 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 25,929.66, rising 0.9% or 220.23 points due to the strong performance by AI semiconductor giants. The S&P 500 gained 0.3% to finish at 7,405.73. Five out of 11 sectors of the broad-market index ended in positive territory while six finished in negative territory.

The Information Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY), the Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) and the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) fell 6.7%, 2.1%, 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. On the other hand, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) rose 1.7%.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) plummeted 12% to 18.92. A total of 19.50 billion shares were traded on Monday, higher than the last 20-session average of 20.30 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.01-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.28-to-1 ratio favored advancing issues.

AI Chip Stocks Rebound

AI-powered semiconductor stocks rebounded on Monday recouping the disaster they suffered on Friday to a great extent. AI chip stocks plunged on Friday as the strong jobs data for May along with the solid fundamentals of the U.S. economy, raised concerns that the Fed is unlikely to cut the benchmark interest rate anytime soon this year.

The sticky inflation rate is still a major concern for the central bank. In fact, the CME FedWatch interest rate derivative tool currently shows that there exists more than 50% probability that the central bank will hike the Fed fund rate by the end of this year.

Moreover, to make the situation worse, the yield on the benchmark 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note and 30-Year U.S. Treasury Note climbed more than 4.5% and 5%, respectively. A higher risk-free market interest rate is highly detrimental to the growth of AI-centric companies that need huge amounts of money to cope with an ever-changing competitive world.

Nevertheless, the demand for AI-powered semiconductors likely to remain buoyant as four major hyperscalers have raised their AI capital expenditure budget to $750 billion for 2026. This figure is set to cross $1 trillion next year and is likely to rise further beyond 2027.

Consequently, stock prices of major AI chip and memory developers such as, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL and Micron Technology Inc. MU advanced 2.8%, 5.1%, 9.6% and 9.9%, respectively. Micron currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Geopolitical Conflicts in the Middle East

On June 7, Iran attacked Israel with missiles citing the U.S. naval blockade and Israel’s renewed attack on Lebanon, which violates the ceasefire as reason. In retaliation, on June 8, Israel carried out a large-scale strike on the strategic defense systems of Iran.

This raised fresh concerns about the stability of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran. Consequently, crude oil prices rose. The U.S. benchmark — West Texas Intermediate — rose 0.8% to settle at $91.30. The global benchmark — Brent — rose 1.3% to settle at $94.25.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.