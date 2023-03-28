STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Declares $0.06 Dividend

STMicroelectronics N.V. said on March 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 27, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.46%, and the highest has been 1.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.31% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. is $61.17. The forecasts range from a low of $35.85 to a high of $93.74. The average price target represents an increase of 24.31% from its latest reported closing price of $49.21.

The projected annual revenue for STMicroelectronics N.V. is $16,362MM, an increase of 1.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V.. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STM is 0.27%, a decrease of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.13% to 111,285K shares. The put/call ratio of STM is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 11,066K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 8,755K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,782K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 5.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,442K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,317K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 7.46% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,376K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,770K shares, representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 16.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,820K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 1.28% over the last quarter.

ST Microelectronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications.

