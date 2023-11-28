STIP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (Symbol: STIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.64, changing hands as high as $97.72 per share. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STIP's low point in its 52 week range is $96.2724 per share, with $99.6636 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.69.

