Stifel Reiterates MSA Safety (MSA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.98% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSA Safety is 186.66. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $205.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.98% from its latest reported closing price of 172.87.

The projected annual revenue for MSA Safety is 1,630MM, a decrease of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

MSA Safety Declares $0.47 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023 received the payment on September 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $172.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.35%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 1.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSA Safety. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSA is 0.19%, an increase of 14.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 36,465K shares. The put/call ratio of MSA is 2.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 4,266K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,045K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 889.37% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 1,570K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing an increase of 80.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 597.20% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,346K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,160K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 21.17% over the last quarter.

MSA Safety Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.

