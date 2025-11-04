Stifel Maintains Simon Property Group (SPG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.13% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Simon Property Group is $193.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $170.69 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.13% from its latest reported closing price of $182.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Simon Property Group is 5,024MM, a decrease of 18.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPG is 0.46%, an increase of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 341,905K shares. The put/call ratio of SPG is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,126K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,240K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 10,191K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,200K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 12.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,962K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,793K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,592K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,465K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 12.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,710K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,522K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 12.11% over the last quarter.

