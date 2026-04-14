Stifel Initiates Coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Stifel initiated coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (NasdaqGM:TECX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 166.85% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tectonic Therapeutic is $79.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 166.85% from its latest reported closing price of $29.91 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Tectonic Therapeutic is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tectonic Therapeutic. This is an decrease of 86 owner(s) or 43.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECX is 0.10%, an increase of 16.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.04% to 13,673K shares. The put/call ratio of TECX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,142K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares , representing an increase of 68.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 132.56% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 928K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 80.37% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 903K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 88.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 873.23% over the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 607K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares , representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 35.31% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 575K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.