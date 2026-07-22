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Stewart Information Services Corp Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

July 22, 2026 — 04:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $37.217 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $31.922 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stewart Information Services Corp reported adjusted earnings of $42.9 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.5% to $899.238 million from $722.181 million last year.

Stewart Information Services Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.217 Mln. vs. $31.922 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $899.238 Mln vs. $722.181 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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