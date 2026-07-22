Stewart Information Services Corp Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $37.217 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $31.922 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stewart Information Services Corp reported adjusted earnings of $42.9 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.5% to $899.238 million from $722.181 million last year.

Stewart Information Services Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.217 Mln. vs. $31.922 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $899.238 Mln vs. $722.181 Mln last year.

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