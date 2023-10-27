Stephens & Co. Maintains Origin Bancorp (OBK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.83% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Origin Bancorp is 34.94. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.83% from its latest reported closing price of 29.40.

The projected annual revenue for Origin Bancorp is 394MM, an increase of 10.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Bancorp. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBK is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 22,077K shares. The put/call ratio of OBK is 7.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,817K shares representing 12.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 13.28% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,065K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 16.03% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,033K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 12.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 919K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 15.24% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 903K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBK by 9.96% over the last quarter.

