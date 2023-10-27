Stephens & Co. Maintains Bank7 (BSVN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.34% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank7 is 32.30. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 56.34% from its latest reported closing price of 20.66.

The projected annual revenue for Bank7 is 84MM, an increase of 8.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

Bank7 Declares $0.21 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 26, 2023 received the payment on October 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $20.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.66%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 5.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=192).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank7. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 70.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSVN is 0.03%, a decrease of 37.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 2,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 385K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 322K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSVN by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 319K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSVN by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 175K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 161K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSVN by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Bank7 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, the company operates nine full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texasmetropolitan area, and Kansas. The bank is focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. Bank7 intends to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in its target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

