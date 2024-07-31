Stepan Co. Announces Decline In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Stepan Co. (SCL) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $9.52 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $12.68 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Stepan Co. reported adjusted earnings of $9.40 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $556.41 million from $579.98 million last year.

Stepan Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $9.52 Mln. vs. $12.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $556.41 Mln vs. $579.98 Mln last year.

