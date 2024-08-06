Stem Appoints Doran Hole As CFO; Commences Strategic Review

(RTTNews) - Stem, Inc. (STEM), Tuesday announced the appointment of Doran Hole as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 2, 2024.

In addition to the CFO role, Hole will oversee the company's software and services group, focused on delivering high quality customer relevant software and service solutions, including the recently announced Athena PowerBidder Pro product.

Hole succeeds Bill Bush, who is stepping down as CFO, effective September 2, 2024. Bush will continue to lead the company's public power and large scale FTM projects, as well as the supply chain team.

The company said that Bush's stepping down as CFO is unrelated to its financial or operating results or any disagreement with the company regarding its financial, operational, accounting or reporting policies or practices.

The company also announced that it has commenced a strategic review of the business.

