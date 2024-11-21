Stellantis Introduces STLA Frame, Delays Ram Electric Pickup Launch

Stellantis N.V. STLA has introduced the STLA Frame platform, a battery electric vehicle (BEV)-native, multi-energy architecture designed for full-size body-on-frame pickup trucks and SUVs, a crucial segment in North America and key global markets. Engineered to meet the demands for power, durability and practicality, the platform offers a BEV range of up to 500 miles and a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) capability of 690 miles. It boasts a maximum towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, a payload rating of 2,700 pounds and water fording up to 24 inches.



Built with high-strength steel for durability and reduced weight, the platform integrates advanced battery protection with reinforced frame rails and a full-length belly pan to enhance aerodynamics. Its propulsion systems include BEV and REEV configurations, with future adaptability. The REEV setup, featuring an onboard generator and electric drive modules (EDMs), allows extended range while leveraging the torque of electric engines for superior performance.



The STLA Frame that supports 800-volt DC fast charging up to 350 kW can add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. REEVs with 400-volt DC fast charging up to 175 kW can reach up to 50 miles in 10 minutes. The platform accommodates liquid-cooled battery packs ranging from 159 to over 200 kWh. Its 250 kW EDMs enable all-wheel drive and acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Flexible suspension designs offer optimized performance across conditions.



As part of Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 plan, the STLA Frame joins a lineup of global BEV platforms aimed at meeting diverse electrification needs. Stellantis is investing over €50 billion in electrification to achieve 100% BEV passenger car sales in Europe and 50% in the United States by 2030.



The automaker has delayed the launch of its Ram all-electric pickup truck to the first half of 2025 as it continues vehicle testing. The reason for the delay remains undisclosed. The all-electric pickup was expected to hit the market by the end of 2024, followed by a Ramcharger, which is equipped with a generator and gas engine, during the first quarter of 2025. The upcoming electric pickups will be the first vehicles built on the company’s STLA Frame platform.

Stellantis’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

STLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. DORM, Tesla, Inc. TSLA and BYD Company Limited BYDDY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.66% and 51.98%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 75 cents and 88 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 2.97%. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 22 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 25.07% and 31.51%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 35 cents and 39 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

