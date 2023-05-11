Stella-Jones (STLJF) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Stella-Jones said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stella-Jones. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 11.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLJF is 0.21%, an increase of 24.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 10,037K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stella-Jones is 48.91. The forecasts range from a low of 45.41 to a high of $55.86. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Stella-Jones is 3,105MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,292K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLJF by 10.37% over the last quarter.

RYPRX - Royce Premier Fund Investment Class holds 946K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 887K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLJF by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 794K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLJF by 0.94% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 575K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLJF by 19.06% over the last quarter.

