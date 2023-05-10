STE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $189.19, changing hands as high as $189.20 per share. STERIS plc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STE's low point in its 52 week range is $159.21 per share, with $236.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $187.67. The STE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

