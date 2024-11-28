News & Insights

Star Entertainment Group Reports AGM Outcomes

November 28, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Star Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SGR) has released an update.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions passed, including the election of Peter Hodgson as Director and approval of performance rights and retirement benefits for Steve McCann. Notably, the Remuneration Report faced a ‘first strike’ as over 25% of votes were against it. These developments could influence investor sentiment and stock performance as the company navigates forward.

