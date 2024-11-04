Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) reached $19.05, with a +0.05% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

The shipping company's stock has dropped by 16.16% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's loss of 1.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.71, indicating a 108.82% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $342.34 million, reflecting a 53.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.04 per share and a revenue of $1.3 billion, demonstrating changes of +65.22% and +37.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.27% lower. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.45.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

