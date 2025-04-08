Markets
Stantec Acquires Ryan Hanley - Quick Facts

April 08, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stantec has acquired Ryan Hanley, a 150-person engineering and environmental consultancy with locations across Ireland. Ryan Hanley has been a local partner for Stantec as part of a joint venture since 2020. Ryan Hanley has offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork, and Castlebar.

Stantec said the acquisition is an important part of its goal of expanding presence in Ireland. Ryan Hanley delivers a broad range of services, creating solutions for local authorities, government departments, private clients, utility companies, and other influential organizations.

