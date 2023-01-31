Standex International (SXI) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Standex International said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $111.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.11%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 2.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.04% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standex International is $137.70. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.04% from its latest reported closing price of $111.01.

The projected annual revenue for Standex International is $764MM, an increase of 3.21%. The projected annual EPS is $6.72, an increase of 25.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standex International. This is a decrease of three owner(s) or 0.63% over the last quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SXI is 0.1090%, an increase of 0.2847%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 12,955K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 876,581 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842,878 shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 612,878 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531,086 shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 52.67% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 606,315 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610,235 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 529,235 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479,054 shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 15.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 362,439 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353,885 shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Standex International Background Information

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Indiaand China.

