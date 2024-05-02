Standard Chartered Q1 Pretax Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Standard Chartered (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported first quarter profit before tax of $1.91 billion compared to $1.81 billion, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share, in cents, was 45.4 compared to 39.8. Underlying operating income was $5.15 billion, up 17%. Underlying earnings per share, in cents, was 51.7 compared to 36.8.

First quarter net interest income declined to $1.57 billion from $2.01 billion, previous year. Underlying net interest income was up 5% at constant currency to $2.4 billion.

The company maintained its full year 2024 guidance.

