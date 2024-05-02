News & Insights

Markets

Standard Chartered Q1 Pretax Profit Rises

May 02, 2024 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Standard Chartered (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported first quarter profit before tax of $1.91 billion compared to $1.81 billion, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share, in cents, was 45.4 compared to 39.8. Underlying operating income was $5.15 billion, up 17%. Underlying earnings per share, in cents, was 51.7 compared to 36.8.

First quarter net interest income declined to $1.57 billion from $2.01 billion, previous year. Underlying net interest income was up 5% at constant currency to $2.4 billion.

The company maintained its full year 2024 guidance.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.