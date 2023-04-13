Stag Industrial (STAG) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Stag Industrial said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.47 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.61%, the lowest has been 3.09%, and the highest has been 7.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stag Industrial. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAG is 0.42%, an increase of 16.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 187,465K shares. The put/call ratio of STAG is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stag Industrial is $37.48. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.48% from its latest reported closing price of $32.46.

The projected annual revenue for Stag Industrial is $703MM, an increase of 6.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Natixis Advisors holds 212K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 92.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 98.61% over the last quarter.

Cim Investment Mangement holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 16.90% over the last quarter.

GMRAX - Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Congress Park Capital holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

STAG Industrial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United Sta

