S&T Bancorp (STBA) Declares $0.32 Dividend

S&T Bancorp said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.56%, the lowest has been 2.12%, and the highest has been 6.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&T Bancorp. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STBA is 0.10%, an increase of 13.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 27,489K shares. The put/call ratio of STBA is 3.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&T Bancorp is 34.42. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.08% from its latest reported closing price of 27.09.

The projected annual revenue for S&T Bancorp is 407MM, an increase of 6.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,733K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,118K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,038K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 13.14% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 955K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 9.26% over the last quarter.

S&t Bank holds 859K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 64.27% over the last quarter.

S & T Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.0 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power.Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.

