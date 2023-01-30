S&T Bancorp (STBA) Declares $0.32 Dividend

S&T Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the most recent share price of $35.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.63%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.11% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&T Bancorp is $35.19. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.11% from its latest reported closing price of $35.23.

The projected annual revenue for S&T Bancorp is $407MM, an increase of 11.39%. The projected annual EPS is $3.40, an increase of 13.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&T Bancorp. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STBA is 0.0899%, an increase of 12.9534%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 27,308K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,733,139 shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,117,879 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115,724 shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 962,362 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895,619 shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 2.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 943,233 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957,606 shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 9.75% over the last quarter.

S&t Bank holds 869,516 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878,218 shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 17.09% over the last quarter.

S & T Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.0 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.