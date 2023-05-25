SSE Plc. (SSEZF) Declares $0.68 Dividend

SSE Plc. said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.68 per share ($1.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.75%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSE Plc.. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSEZF is 0.60%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 127,297K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SSE Plc. is 25.72. The forecasts range from a low of 21.64 to a high of $30.48. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of 23.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SSE Plc. is 10,426MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,283K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,234K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,955K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 6.61% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,717K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,713K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,592K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 0.95% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 5,065K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 4.73% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.