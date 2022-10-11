SSB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.51, changing hands as low as $80.77 per share. SouthState Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSB's low point in its 52 week range is $72.255 per share, with $93.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.