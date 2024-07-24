Is SSAB (SSAAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is SSAB (SSAAY). SSAAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.11, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.33. SSAAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10 and as low as 6.19, with a median of 8.31, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for SSAAY is its P/B ratio of 0.84. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.52. Over the past year, SSAAY's P/B has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.94.

Finally, our model also underscores that SSAAY has a P/CF ratio of 3.79. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SSAAY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.01. SSAAY's P/CF has been as high as 5.19 and as low as 2.94, with a median of 3.92, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that SSAB is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SSAAY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

