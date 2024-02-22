News & Insights

SRW Held Firm on Thursday Pullback

February 22, 2024 — 11:34 pm EST

Chicago wheat futures finished the day UNHC to 2 cents stronger across the front months. KC HRW futures were 2 to 3 ¼ cents weaker at the close. The March HRW/SRW spread now has Chicago futures at a 9 ¼ cent premium for the settle. The July contract spread was 14 cents. Minneapolis spring wheat futures were 5 to 8 cents lower for the close. Front month Oats Futures Prices  were down by 1.7% on Thursday.

The NOAA QPF has as much as 3 to 4” for the coming week in the ECB. The Southern plains will miss out with no more than ¼”. 

The weekly Export Sales report is expected to show between 300k MT and 550k MT of wheat was sold during the week that ended 2/15. 

The weekly Crop Progress report from TX showed winter wheat was 15% headed as of 2/18, compared to 11% on average. Conditions were 40% G/E for a Brugler500 score of 319. KS, OK, and a handful of other states will issue a Feb summary update for the week of 2/25. 

Japan issued a regular tender seeking 116k MT of wheat from U.S., Canada, and Australia. Results are expected today.

 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.83 1/4, unch,

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.79 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.74, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.51 1/4, down 8 cents,

