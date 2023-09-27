SRPT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $123.96, changing hands as high as $124.15 per share. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRPT's low point in its 52 week range is $100.15 per share, with $159.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.44.

