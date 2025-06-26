SRLN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (Symbol: SRLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.47, changing hands as high as $41.51 per share. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRLN's low point in its 52 week range is $39.0801 per share, with $42.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.52.

