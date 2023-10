Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, where 32,050,000 units were destroyed, or a 15.2% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the TSDD ETF, which lost 20,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SQQQ, TSDD: Big ETF Outflows

