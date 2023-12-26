Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, where 86,050,000 units were destroyed, or a 16.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is trading flat, and JP Morgan Chase is up by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services, which lost 60,000 of its units, representing a 36.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPYV, SCC: Big ETF Outflows

