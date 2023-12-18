Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, which added 91,250,000 units, or a 21.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.5%, and Meta Platforms is up by about 2.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FEPI ETF, which added 75,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPYV, FEPI: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.