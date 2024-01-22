Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, where 13,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is up about 0.6%, and JP Morgan Chase is up by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Next Emerging & Frontier ETF, which lost 340,000 of its units, representing a 27.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of EMFM, in morning trading today First Quantum Minerals is off about 1.4%, and Gold Fields is lower by about 0.6%.

VIDEO: SPYV, EMFM: Big ETF Outflows

