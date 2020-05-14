SPYG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— Growth ETF (Symbol: SPYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.94, changing hands as low as $39.74 per share. SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— Growth shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.39 per share, with $45.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.81.

