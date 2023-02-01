Markets
SPYD

SPYD, JIGB: Big ETF Inflows

February 01, 2023 — 10:48 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, which added 35,250,000 units, or a 18.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Principal Financial Group is down about 0.3%, and Valero Energy is lower by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the JIGB ETF, which added 375,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

SPYD
PFG
VLO

