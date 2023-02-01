SPYD, JIGB: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, which added 35,250,000 units, or a 18.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Principal Financial Group is down about 0.3%, and Valero Energy is lower by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the JIGB ETF, which added 375,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units.

