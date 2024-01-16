Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 21,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.9%, and Apple is lower by about 1.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the STNC ETF, which lost 1,400,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPY, STNC: Big ETF Outflows

