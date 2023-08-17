Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which added 7,000,000 units, or a 0.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is off about 1.1%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the RUNN ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPY, RUNN: Big ETF Inflows

