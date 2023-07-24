Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 22,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is up about 1%, and Microsoft is up by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the KALL ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 25.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPY, KALL: Big ETF Outflows

